Matt Damon Says He'd Return for Ocean's 14 If Director Steven Soderbergh Is Up for It

Matt Damon is game for another Ocean's movie with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and more

Matt Damon attends the "Stillwater" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes

Matt Damon won't totally shoot down a return to the Ocean's franchise.

The actor stopped by Good Morning America to talk about his new thriller Stillwater when he was asked about the hit crime caper movies, also starring A-listers like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle and more.

Apparently, a reboot is all up to franchise director Steven Soderbergh.

"It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story," Damon, 50, said. "We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out, we are a depleted gang now."

Damon referenced costars Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner, who have since died. The last movie to star the original cast, Ocean's 13, hit theaters in 2007. (Soderbergh produced the 2018 spinoff Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean.)

Last month, Cheadle revealed talk of a fourth movie had started before Mac's sudden death in 2008. The actor died of cardiac arrest and complications of pneumonia stemming from his longtime struggle with sarcoidosis, a disease that causes tissue inflammation that often attacked his lungs.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" Cheadle told Entertainment Weekly of an Ocean's 14.

Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Andy Garcia attend a photocall to promote their new film "Ocean's Eleven" at the Dorchester Hotel on November 2, 2001 Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

But it seems as if things have recently changed for Soderbergh, 58.

"I just did a movie with Steven and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it,' " Cheadle, 56, recalled. "And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

Pitt jokingly shot down returning to the series during an awards acceptance speech in early 2020.

While accepting his award for best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood at the National Board of Review Awards, Pitt enlightened the audience with a list of his personal life goals moving forward.

The actor, 57, shared that his "goals in life now are pretty simple" as he listed standard aspirations like "to be happy" and "stay healthy."

In listing his final goal, however, Pitt joked he hopes to stay clear of "a financial situation where I have to do Ocean's 14."

"We'll see," he quipped.