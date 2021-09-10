Matt Damon Reveals He Has a Private Instagram Account with 76 Followers

Matt Damon is keeping a low profile on social media.

The Stillwater actor, 50, doesn't have any public social media pages but recently revealed in GQ's October cover story that he does have "a very private Instagram account" he mainly uses to keep up with close friends.

"I have 76 followers and I've done 40 posts since 2013," he told the outlet of his account's stats, sharing that his most recent photo was of his 15-year-old daughter Isabella holding up her middle fingers.

"That's what she's been doing every time we take a picture of her nowadays," he said.

Aside from his sparse Instagram page, Damon explained that having a big social media presence is simply not for him.

"I just never saw the point," he said. "And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I'm connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to."

Matt Damon Matt Damon | Credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

He continued, "And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn't believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world."

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging GQ interview, Damon opened up about his enduring friendship with Ben Affleck and a touching moment they shared on the first day of filming their 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting. Damon revealed that both he and Affleck, 49, cried that day, while Robin Williams and Stellan Skarsgård shot a scene together.

"Sometimes those moments sneak up on you," he said. "And that was another one of those moments we never thought was going to arrive. To see not only actors, but those actors, saying the stuff that we wrote, was like…f---."

He continued, "Just, I guess, a mixture of joy and disbelief. And relief. And gratitude. That would probably be it. That was a really nice moment. I'm not ashamed to say it."

Matt Damon Matt Damon | Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

He also recalled Affleck breaking down on the set of the classic film, which the childhood friends wrote and starred in together.

"I remember him as crying," Damon said. "Now, memory is a funny thing, as we know, so you would have to ask him, but my recollection is we both were. Yeah. I think, as I recall, I put my hand on his arm, as these guys were talking. On his shoulder. Like: 'Holy s---…'"

Affleck confirmed Damon's memory — "We both cried," he told GQ.

When asked whether he was surprised by his friend's tears, the Gone Girl actor said he knew Damon was "emotional."