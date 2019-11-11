Matt Damon Recalls Stepping on an '8-Foot Python' While Vacationing with Chris Hemsworth

Matt Damon might want to think twice before visiting Chris Hemsworth in Australia again.

The two actors are known to often vacation together with their families. On a recent trip to Hemsworth’s home country, Damon had an unfortunate incident with a large snake as they were heading to the beach.

“I stepped on a snake last time I was there, like an 8-foot python,” Damon, 49, said on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was getting out of a car. That’s how many things in Australia are crazy — I was getting out of a car in a neighborhood that borders an area with trees going down to the beach.”

“I got out of the car and stepped on something that felt like a large piece of wood, and I looked down and it was a snake,” he continued. “It didn’t even really notice that I was on it.”

The Hemsworth and Damon families often vacation together, including a recent trip to Ibiza to celebrate Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday in July. Pataky is also close friends with Damon’s wife Luciana.

Pataky, 43, posted several photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram in which she shared her joy at spending time with those she loves.

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite [sic] people 🥳 Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita,” Pataky wrote in the caption of a group photo featuring Hemsworth, 36, Matt, 49, and Luciana, 43.

Pataky told PEOPLE in January 2018 that their two families met each other through mutual friends.

“Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife, I’m even more of a fan of his wife,” Pataky said. “They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do with our kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you.”

Pataky and Luciana also share one common thread: their fluency in Spanish.

“[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he’s so easy,” Pataky, who is from Spain, told PEOPLE. “And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”

Damon stars in Ford v Ferrari which opens Friday.