Matt Damon on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Possible Reconciliation: 'That Would Be Awesome'

One of Ben Affleck's closest Hollywood pals is weighing in on his possible rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon, 50, jokingly told the co-hosts.

After Damon tried to remain coy about Affleck and Lopez's current status, Kotb, 56, questioned the Ocean's 13 actor, who is currently in Australia, about how he learned about the recent news regarding the two.

"I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV," said Damon. "This is the first time I've heard about it."

"What did you think?" Guthrie, 49, then asked.

"It's a fascinating story," Damon responded, which earned laughs from Kotb and Guthrie.

Damon then gave a quick reaction to the reunion news and said, "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Damon's comments come just after Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a days-long trip to Montana. The exes were first spotted together outside her Los Angeles home in late April.

"She had a great time with Ben," a source told PEOPLE of their getaway. "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."

Sources told PEOPLE that the stars were spotted riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. He was seen behind the wheel with Lopez in the passenger seat. Photos of their outing were published by The Daily Mail.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a separate source told PEOPLE of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

Affleck and Lopez's outings come after the singer and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with Rodriguez, 45.