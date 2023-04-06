Matt Damon Marks Sweet Relationship Milestone on 'Tonight Show': 'It's 20 Years Since I Met Lucy'

The Air star met wife Luciana Barroso on April 5, 2003, and they tied the knot two years later

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 11:28 AM

Wednesday was an extremely special day for Matt Damon — for more reasons than one!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner revealed that it was 20 years ago, to the day, that he met wife Luciana Barroso Damon.

And as he was promoting his new film Air, Damon, 52, couldn't help but call out a coincidental connection to the film's subject, Michael Jordan.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't the crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Actor Matt Damon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Damon and his wife began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Lucy and her daughter Alexia were at his side throughout the European shoot of his movie Ocean's Twelve. Damon and Lucy, 46, tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.

In 2018, Lucy, who was born in Argentina and speaks fluent Spanish, shared with Vogue Australia that one of the traits Damon admired about her when they first met was that she was a mom.

"We definitely had a connection right away; it was so easy to talk to each other. We were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

Lucy continued, "He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

"When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with. All the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor," she added. "To me, he's just Matt."

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso 'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Matt Damon and wife Lucy. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In a rare family outing, Damon was recently joined by his wife and three of their four daughters on the red carpet Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Air.

The Bourne Identity star smiled and laughed as he posed next to daughter Gia, 14, who wore a black floral dress with layered necklaces and her hair back for the event. Next to her was Stella, 12, who wore a black corset-style long-sleeved top paired with a silky black floral skirt.

Isabella, 16, sported a gray floral V-neck dress with black lace trim as she smiled in between her sister and mom. Lucy looked chic in a black long-sleeved midi dress with an asymmetrical hem.

Absent from the event was Lucy's daughter from a previous relationship, 24-year-old Alexia.

Air is in theaters now.

Related Articles
matt damon, luciana Barroso
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Laugh with Daughters in Rare Family Outing at 'AIR' Premiere: Photos
Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon arrive for Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon's Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting 4 Daughters
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
How Matt Damon Relied on Friend Ben Affleck as He Came to Terms with Fame (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Honors 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez at 'AIR' Premiere: 'Helps Me in Every Conceivable Way'
Ben Affleck, Michael Jordan
Why Ben Affleck Chose Not to Show Michael Jordan's Face in New Nike Movie 'Air'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Friendship Timeline
Matt Damon Jimmy Kimmel
A Timeline of Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's 'Feud'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow Up for His L.A. Premiere, Plus Victoria Justice, Matt Damon and More
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon’s Ongoing ‘Feud’ with Jimmy Kimmel
Ben Affleck Acts as Peacemaker in Matt Damon's Ongoing 'Feud' with Jimmy Kimmel
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck back together in Boston as they start filming 'Instigators'
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Film New Movie 'The Instigators' in Boston — See the Photos
Sonny Vaccaro presents the Sonny Vaccaro Champion of Change Award at the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Champions and Legends Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
All About Sonny Vaccaro, the Former Sports Exec Who Signed Michael Jordan to Nike
michael jordan - air jordan nike
Is 'Air' a True Story? All About the Film Inspired by Michael Jordan's Nike Shoes
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Recalls Ben Affleck Directing Him in High School Plays: 'You Should Do It Like This'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqBEfVyJk-X/ winterstone Verified Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot! The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning! @stellaartois;l CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 09: Matt Damon attends "Stillwater" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Matt Damon Gets a Sentimental Tattoo Dedicated to His Late Father
Viola Davis, Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Recall How They First Met: She 'Promptly Called Me a Month Later'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" after party on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Damon Jokes Jimmy Kimmel Is a 'Terrible Human Being' on 'AIR' Red Carpet: A 'Bad Man'