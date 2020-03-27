Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Cast of Contagion Band Together for PSA on Coronavirus Outbreak

The cast of Contagion is having a digital reunion to keep fans educated about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Ehle and Lawrence Fishburn, who all starred in the 2011 movie about an eerily similar virus wreaking havoc on the world, came together to film different PSAs about the things everyone should know in midst of the pandemic.

Since January, when the cases of the virus started growing in China, Contagion has remained one of the most watched movies on streaming platforms. Damon and his costars decided to use the spotlight on their old film to bring about new awareness.

“A few years ago a bunch of us did this movie called Contagion, which we’ve noticed is is creeping its way back up on the charts on iTunes for obvious reasons, given what we’re all going through right now,” Damon says at the beginning of his clip.

The cast teamed up with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to bring the most accurate information.

“In the movie I played a guy who was immune to the hypothetical virus that was spreading around the world,” Damon continues. “That was a movie. This is real life. I have no reason to believe I’m immune to COVID-19 and neither do you, no matter how young you are. This is a new virus. It’s gonna take some times for our bodies and our doctors to understand it and understand new ways to protect us.”

“Now is the time to spend all the time you want staring at your phone or your tablet,” he says after explaining how social distancing will help stop the spread. “And if anybody gives you a hard time about it, tell them not to bother you because you are saving lives. We can all do this together just by staying apart. Please do your part.”

Winslet’s PSA is all about the importance of washing hands to contain the virus.

“In the movie Contagion, I played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus,” Winslet says from her bathroom. “To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world. And what was one of the most important things they taught me? Wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now, in particular, it just might.”

“So if you’re feeling overwhelmed, a little bit powerless at the moment, here’s something we can all do to make a difference. And it doesn’t require a medical degree, or a microscope, or a ton of knowledge,” Winslet adds.

Recently, a chief medical consultant on Contagion tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On Tuesday, Dr. Ian Lipkin, the director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, spoke to Fox Business about the pandemic, warning the public to take the virus seriously as it can spread to anyone.

“I would just like to say on this show tonight that this has become very personal for me, too,” he said, revealing that he tested positive for “COVID as of yesterday.”

“And it is miserable,” he admitted. “If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey.”

Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is available on platforms like Apple iTunes and Amazon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.