Matt Damon Jokes Jimmy Kimmel Is a 'Terrible Human Being' on 'AIR' Red Carpet: A 'Bad Man'

Matt Damon is keeping his long-running silly feud with Jimmy Kimmel going.

While out at the premiere for Damon's film AIR on Monday, the close pals had an exchange on the carpet, with Damon joking to Entertainment Weekly that Kimmel is a "terrible human being."

When the outlet asked Damon, 52, if he was ready to bury the hatchet with Kimmel, 55, he responded: "No, no, he's an a--hole. Why would I ever do that? He's a terrible human being. He's a demonstrably bad man."

As Kimmel rolled up on the carpet behind him, Damon turned and yelled, "Hey! I'd love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!" The joke was in reference to Kimmel's repetitive gag on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he ends every episode apologizing to Damon for running out of time and not being able to get to his segment.

"You know, I don't know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud," Kimmel told EW.

Ahead of Kimmel's Oscars 2023 hosting stint on March 12, he spoke with PEOPLE about his nemesis, expressing joy that Damon was not set to attend this year's awards telecast.

"I'm thrilled that he won't show," Kimmel playfully told PEOPLE. "I hope he never gets nominated again."

In fact, Kimmel maintains that Damon, a five-time nominee who took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1997, somehow holds blame for the backstage envelope snafu in 2017 which led to the announcement of the wrong Best Picture winner.

"I believe that his presence in some way caused the envelope mixup," deadpanned Kimmel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's too early to tell what's in line for Damon for the next awards season, but the AIR co-producer appeared to be in high spirits at Monday's Los Angeles premiere of the sports drama, which is the first film from Damon and best pal Ben Affleck's new production company Artists Equity.

Based on a true story, AIR stars Affleck as Philip Knight, the co-founder of Nike, Inc., while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the sports-marketing executive who helped sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers.

Damon and Affleck, who also serves as director, appear in the Amazon Studios film alongside Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans and Gustaf Skarsgård.

AIR premieres in theaters April 5.