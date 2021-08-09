Matt Damon Joins Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Malibu Beach Stroll as Couple Hold Hands

Matt Damon previously said that he is "so happy" for the couple amid their rekindled romance

Matt Damon has no problem third-wheeling when it comes to his best friend's relationship.

Over the weekend, the Good Will Hunting actor, 50, took a beachside stroll alongside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as seen in photographs obtained by TMZ.

Walking in Malibu, near Paradise Cove, Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 52, held hands with one another as Damon followed closely beside the pair.

For the outing, Damon wore a T-shirt, shorts and a hat, which he accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, as he walked barefoot. Affleck wore a T-shirt, a pair of pants and shoes, while Lopez strolled in a flowing, white bathing suit cover-up.

Matt Damon Joins Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez During Walk on the Beach in L.A. Credit: TMZ.com

Late last month, while chatting with Extra at the premiere of his latest film Stillwater in New York City, Damon talked about Affleck and his rekindled romance with Lopez, telling the outlet, "I'm just so happy for him."

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," the actor added of his longtime friend. "I'm glad for both of them."

A day later, Damon appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, where co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love getting asked about that."

"Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love,'" he replied at the time, before joking, "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."

The couple originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."

Another source close to Affleck and Lopez noted that the Justice League actor is "very happy" with the singer, and that "she's wonderful for him," while an insider close to Lopez added, "They want to do everything they can to make this work."