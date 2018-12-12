Matt Damon Has Dinner with Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus Ahead of Hosting Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon is spending some time with best friend Ben Affleck‘s ex Lindsay Shookus.

The Oscar winner, 48, is hosting Saturday Night Live this week, where Shookus, 38, serves as producer. The two were seen grabbing dinner on Tuesday night at Lattanzi Restaurant just months after Shookus and Affleck, 46, split after over a year of dating.

Damon is hosting the Christmas episode of SNL this week, with Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson serving as musical guests. Tuesday nights are typically long nights in the lead-up to the show, with the cast staying late to write the sketches for Saturday.

The actor has been consistently supportive of Affleck, with a source telling PEOPLE that Damon “has and will always be there for Ben” as Affleck underwent treatment for alcohol addiction.

“They have been friends for years,” the insider said.

The pals recently watched their hometown Boston Red Sox win the World Series in Los Angeles in late October. The two made it big in Hollywood together after winning Oscars for writing Good Will Hunting in 1998.

News of Affleck and Shookus’s split came in August, just a week before Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction.

A source told PEOPLE that Shookus was “focusing on the SNL season ahead and Emmys and focusing on putting her family, work and friends first, after having focused on Ben for so long” in the wake of the pair’s breakup.

“She will always care about him, but wants him to take care of himself,” the source added.