Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth Keep Bromance Alive with a Double Date Night in NYC

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth have one of Hollywood’s hottest bromances, so it’s no surprise they’re combining date night with their wives and some hang out time with each other.

Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were spotted leaving Nobu in New York City on Monday night following a double date with Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The two couples left the eatery after celebrating Hemsworth’s new movie, Thor: Ragnarok, then headed to the premiere after party together.

Pataky was prepared for the chilly night in a chic leather jacket and cheetah print scarf as she linked arms with her husband, sporting a suit sans tie, on the way out. Damon and Barroso followed behind, both donning jeans and dark jackets.

The Hemsworth-Damon friendship has been strong for years. Hemsworth even credited Damon with teaching him to be hot.

“I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt,” Hemsworth told Jimmy Kimmel in November 2014.

“We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself,” the Thor star once told GQ of Damon. “Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.”

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Suburbicon actor recalled a family trip to Australia where he visited Hemsworth and his family in April.

Although both stars told their children that there was no need to worry about Australia’s many poisonous animals, then-6-year-old daughter Stella Zavala was stung by a jellyfish.