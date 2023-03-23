Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Film New Movie 'The Instigators' in Boston — See the Photos

The boys are back in town.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were spotted on the set of their upcoming movie The Instigators in their hometown of Boston on Wednesday, dressed casually as they filmed near a firehouse on the city's Cambridge Street.

Damon, 52, wore light-wash blue jeans, a long-sleeved gray shirt and black sneakers, while Ben Affleck's fellow-Oscar-winning younger brother, 47, was dressed similarly, completing his own ensemble in a green Dartmouth hoodie.

Directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), The Instigators is co-produced in part by Damon and Ben, 50, and also stars Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser and Michael Stuhlbarg.

It is the latest of several projects Casey and Damon have worked on together — some with Ben, some without — since they first starred in 1997's Good Will Hunting, which earned Damon and Ben an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

According to an IMDb synopsis, The Instigators "follows two robbers who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a theft doesn't go as planned." It is being made by Damon and Ben's new production company Artists Equity.

Speaking with CBS Boston, bystander Holly Calhoun said of seeing Casey and Damon, "I've never really seen a celebrity in the flesh before, so it was very exciting."

"They look like normal people, so it's exciting to see that," added another bystander, Allison Holman.

Boston firefighter Paul Blaikie told the station of the pair, who took photos with real firefighters, "You had to pretend Matt Damon and Casey Affleck aren't in your firehouse taking your gear."

"But it was interesting to stand by and watch them walking around and stuff," Blaikie added in his comments to CBS Boston.

Next up for Damon and Ben is AIR, the first film from Artists Equity that also marks Ben's first time directing since 2016's Live By Night.

Based on a true story, the movie stars Ben as Philip Knight, the co-founder of Nike, Inc., while Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the sports-marketing executive who helped sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to Nike and launch Air Jordan sneakers.

Ben and Damon appear in the film alongside Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans and Gustaf Skarsgård.

While Casey doesn't appear in AIR, he is slated to act alongside Damon this summer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy in the title tole.