Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Cheer on Boston Red Sox Day After Affleck Attends Game with Jennifer Garner

Die-hard Boston Red Sox fans Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had plenty to celebrate on Sunday.

The lifelong friends, who first met in Boston as kids, cheered on their favorite baseball team on Sunday as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series to win the title. Affleck and Damon were joined by Jimmy Kimmel, who matched Damon in an “I’m with stupid” shirt that continued their hilarious 13-year feud.

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Cheer on the Red Sox While Attending World Series Game Together

The outing came a day after Affleck caught game four of the series on Saturday night with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two sat near each other in a suite at the game, where they also brought along kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Garner is also a fan of the Red Sox: The former couple made their public debut while watching the Red Sox play in the 2004 World Series, which the team ended up winning.

RELATED: Matt Damon ‘Will Always Be There’ for Ben Affleck as He Struggles with Addiction: Source

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Affleck Reveals He Completed 40-Day Rehab Stay: ‘I Am Fighting for Myself and My Family’

Earlier this year, Damon, 48, opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Affleck, 46, support each other after decades of friendship. The Martian actor said Affleck has been just as affected by the death of his father, Kent Damon, in March.

“The guy is like a brother to me and there are ups and downs in life,” Damon said of Affleck. “It was a bad year for him, too. He was very, very close to my father, they had a great relationship. Loved each other a lot. So last year was no real picnic for him either.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Says His Father’s Death Was Hard On Ben Affleck Too: They ‘Loved Each Other A Lot’

Damon was also there for Affleck when the actor entered a treatment center for alcohol addiction in late August. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Damon “has and will always be there for Ben.”