Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reunite in Kevin Smith’s Trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together for the new trailer to Kevin Smith‘s upcoming film.

The two actors made brief appearances in the trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot starring Smith, 48, and Jason Mewes.

Smith and Mewes, 45, reprise their roles as Silent Bob and Jay, respectively, as they set out for Hollywood to stop a movie adaptation of their comic book counterparts, Bluntman and Chronic, from being made. The two characters have appeared in almost every Smith film since 1994’s Clerks.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is a sequel to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but also to every film Smith has made from Chasing Amy, Mallrats and Dogma.

Affleck, 46, seemingly reprises his role as Holden from Chasing Amy, while Damon, 48, seemingly returns as Loki from Dogma. Affleck also played Shannon Hamilton in Mallrats.

Also returning is Jason Lee as Brodie from Mallrats and Rosario Dawson as Becky from Clerks II.

Image zoom Ben Affleck and Matt Damon YouTube

Smith tweeted a comical Batman-style comic look of Bluntman and Chronic in a “fight,” tweeting, “Bluntman V Chronic. When Hollywood rebooted the old Biggs and Van Der Beek cult classic, they took it in a more modern direction! You’ll learn who plays who when the #JayAndSilentBobReboot trailer debuts this weekend at @Comic_Con!”

Affleck responded to the tweet with, “Snoochie boochies!” a term that means “cool” and that originated in Smith’s movies.

Smith responded with, “And suddenly, just like that, I’m 25 years old again.”

Snoochie boochies! — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) July 17, 2019

And suddenly, just like that, I’m 25 years old again. ❤️ https://t.co/otrZ7ydX2H — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 18, 2019

In March, Affleck spoke about possibly working with Smith again in an interview with Collider.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Affleck said when asked if fans would see his character, Holden, in Smith’s upcoming film. “I haven’t been asked to make an appearance, but you never know, there’s still time. We’ll see. I think if it was up to me, I would rather do Holden than Shannon but I would defer to Kevin.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Is Up for Appearing in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Despite Fallout with Kevin Smith

In November, a Twitter user asked Smith about their relationship, writing, “Sometimes I wonder what really happened between Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith that made them not talk to each other,” tagging both stars’ accounts.

Smith responded, “If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben.”

Affleck has starred in six films directed by Smith, all of which were released over the course of a decade.

Smith has been teasing a new Jay and Silent Bob film since August 2017, when the actor and filmmaker announced he had written a script for another installment in the popular franchise by sharing an image from his laptop of the first page of a script titled Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

“This is not a drill!” he wrote. “This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids, @jayandsilentbob are coming back!”