Matt Damon Arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Celebration

Matt Damon and the other guests are getting ready for a weekend filled with fun activities

By Mia McNiece
Published on August 19, 2022 09:20 PM
Matt Damon; Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The guests are starting to arrive!

Matt Damon and wife Luciana were spotted in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck's wedding celebration to Jennifer Lopez.

The couple flew in via private jet and were seen in photographs published by Page Six Friday night.

Damon, 51, and the other guests are getting ready for a weekend filled with fun activities. A source tells PEOPLE that Lopez and Affleck, "have an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned."

"They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up," the insider adds.

Damon and Affleck, 50, have recently been working together and in June were photographed on the Los Angeles set of their as-yet-untitled Nike movie.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Pierre Suu/GC

The long-time friends and collaborators are writing, producing and starring in the sports drama produced by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports about Nike's journey to inking its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan, PEOPLE confirmed in April.

Last year, while a guest on The Carlos Watson Show, Damon spoke about Lopez, 53, and Affleck during a rapid-fire round while promoting his new movie Stillwater.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Clearly in Love' Ahead of Wedding Party in Ga., Says Spa Owner

When asked by host Carlos Watson if Affleck and Lopez would make it, Damon said, "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am."

"They're both great. I just want for their happiness," Damon said, before adding, "They seem pretty happy right now."

On Thursday, Affleck Lopez, and their kids were seen during a family outing in Savannah when the couple stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

