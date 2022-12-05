Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital.

On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was honored for his lifetime achievements.

Others who were honored during the annual ceremony included Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2, which is composed of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

Damon and Argentine-born Barroso began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Barroso and her daughter Alexia were at Damon's side throughout the European shoot of his movie Ocean's Twelve, which also starred Sunday's honoree Clooney, 61.

Paul Morigi/Getty

Damon and Barroso tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005. In addition to Alexia, 23, the couple shares daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella.

In November, Damon and his longtime pal and Good Will Hunting costar Ben Affleck announced that they are starting a production company called Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck, 50, will be CEO of the Los Angeles–based company, while Damon will serve as chief creative officer. Michael Joe, the former COO of STX Films and former executive vice president of Universal Pictures, will be chief operating officer.

Affleck said in a press release, "Artists Equity was conceived from Matt's and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and our shared desire to help creators deliver on their vision, as we have been fortunate to do throughout our careers."

"Historically, the success of a film was based on its box office performance," Damon said in a statement on Nov. 20. "Now, with the rise of streaming, the business behind filmmaking has intrinsically changed. However, Ben and I know that the power will continue to be in the hands of the creators, no matter which direction the industry evolves."

Arturo Holmes/Getty

"Artists Equity enables these visionaries to take ownership of their creative power, providing a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to streamline the development of their content," he continued.

The pair, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar back in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting together, are currently working on a sports drama about Nike's journey to inking its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan.