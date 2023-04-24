Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon had a Broadway date on Sunday.

Damon, 52, and Luciana were spotted at the John Golden Theatre in New York City as they attended opening night of the new one-act play Prima Facie, which just opened for a limited 10-week engagement.

The one-woman show stars Jodie Comer in its lead role as a competitive, young lawyer named Tessa who is forced to "confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge," per an official synopsis for the show.

Comer, 30, and Damon previously worked together on 2021's The Last Duel. Damon also cowrote the script for the film with longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck and filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.

Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso and daughters. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Air star Damon and his wife of nearly 18 years were recently spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on April 9 as they went to Easter brunch together. The pair were seen out and about in New York during the recent holiday weekend as Damon found free time in between promoting his new film with Affleck, 50, and filming another movie, The Instigators, with Casey Affleck across New York and Boston in recent weeks.

Damon and Luciana married in New York City in 2005 and share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24.

The actor recently noted an important milestone in his relationship with Luciana when he marked 20 years since they first met during his April 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You.

During the appearance, Damon — who plays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro in Air — couldn't help but call out a coincidental connection to the film's subject, Michael Jordan.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't that crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Prima Facie comes to Broadway after a successful run on London's West End, for which Comer won best actress at the 2023 Oliver Awards. The show is playing at the John Golden Theater through June 18.