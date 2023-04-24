Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'

Matt Damon recently marked 20 years since he met his wife Luciana Barroso Damon during an appearance on The Tonight Show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 11:01 AM
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon pose at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon had a Broadway date on Sunday.

Damon, 52, and Luciana were spotted at the John Golden Theatre in New York City as they attended opening night of the new one-act play Prima Facie, which just opened for a limited 10-week engagement.

The one-woman show stars Jodie Comer in its lead role as a competitive, young lawyer named Tessa who is forced to "confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge," per an official synopsis for the show.

Comer, 30, and Damon previously worked together on 2021's The Last Duel. Damon also cowrote the script for the film with longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck and filmmaker Nicole Holofcener.

matt damon, luciana Barroso
Matt Damon with wife Luciana Barroso and daughters. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Air star Damon and his wife of nearly 18 years were recently spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on April 9 as they went to Easter brunch together. The pair were seen out and about in New York during the recent holiday weekend as Damon found free time in between promoting his new film with Affleck, 50, and filming another movie, The Instigators, with Casey Affleck across New York and Boston in recent weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Damon and Luciana married in New York City in 2005 and share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24.

RELATED VIDEO: How Matt Damon Relied on Friend Ben Affleck as He Came to Terms with Fame

The actor recently noted an important milestone in his relationship with Luciana when he marked 20 years since they first met during his April 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You.

During the appearance, Damon — who plays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro in Air — couldn't help but call out a coincidental connection to the film's subject, Michael Jordan.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't that crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Prima Facie comes to Broadway after a successful run on London's West End, for which Comer won best actress at the 2023 Oliver Awards. The show is playing at the John Golden Theater through June 18.

Related Articles
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE: EMBARGO: Strictly No Web Before 1030 pm EST 22 April 2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE The actor was spotted in costume as his character Harland Rust while the crew took a break from filming for lunch. Wearing a shirt, waistcoat, boots and a neckerchief, Alec looked rugged as he carried his meal of burgers. He was seen mingling with other crew members including director Joel Souza. The atmosphere on set seemed relaxed as filming resumed for the first day since the production was shut down after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. It is alleged that Alec accidentally shot the director of photography when his prop gun discharged on the set in New Mexico. Pictured: Ref: SPL5539307 210423 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash/Backgrid / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alec Baldwin Resumes Filming 'Rust' for the First Time Since Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Death
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/jowens/?hl=en. Jonathan Owens/Instagram; Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/simonebiles/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'
Woman Kidnapped in Brooklyn. https://twitter.com/NYPDTips/status/1649731573107785729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649731573107785729%7Ctwgr%5E089b9f35dce3b1483d8460ff72cee2c19f86cbc9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc7ny.com%2Fwoman-kidnapped-gravesend-brooklyn%2F13169726%2F. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers
N.Y.C. Police Searching for Suspect in Alleged Kidnapping off Street
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
Barbara Walters' $20M NYC Home of 30 Years, Where She Lived Until Her Death, Is for Sale — See Inside
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping with Jennifer Lopez on Recent Trip: 'We Were Naked in the Pool'
Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Grandson, Hops on a Paddleboard in N.Y.C. to Celebrate Passing the Bar Exam
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Benjamin Millepied Says Wife Natalie Portman 'Informed a Lot' While Making His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)
instagram.com/p/CrRnITqv9ir/?hl=en. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Cradles Wife Hilaria in Intimate Post After Charges Are Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
Scarlett Johansson and guests attend an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club ; Ryan Reynolds, recipient of the Humanitarian Award, presented by Paramount+, attends the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
Scarlett Johansson Calls Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a 'Good Guy'
Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace and husband/comedian Colin Jost arrive at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Scarlett Johansson Reveals the 'Fundamental' Secret to Success of Her Marriage to Colin Jost
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Picture Shared By 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup
Joe Alwyn Smiles in Photo Shared by 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup News
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)