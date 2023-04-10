Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Celebrate Easter Over Brunch in New York City

Matt Damon recently marked 20 years since he met his wife Luciana Barroso Damon during an appearance on The Tonight Show

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 10:28 AM
04/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso head to brunch on Easter Sunday in New York City. The 52 year old actor and his wife hit up the perennial favorite Bubby's in Tribeca. Matt was dressed casually in a long black coat with black jeans, Adidas trainers and a large Chanel handbag. Luciana wore a long grey coat with plaid trousers and trainers. VIDEO AVAILABLE sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Damon made time for a holiday brunch.

On Sunday, the Air star and his wife of nearly 18 years were spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood as they went to Easter brunch together.

Damon, 52, and Luciana were previously seen out and about in lower Manhattan over the weekend as the actor found free time in between promoting his new movie with Ben Affleck and filming another movie, The Instigators, with Casey Affleck across New York and Boston in recent weeks.

The couple who married in New York City in 2005, share daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24.

The actor recently noted an important milestone in his relationship with Luciana when he marked 20 years since they first met during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last Wednesday.

TheImageDirect.com

During the appearance, Damon — who plays sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro in Air — couldn't help but call out a coincidental connection to the film's subject, Michael Jordan.

"It's really weird. The movie Air is opening today, and we realized that Michael Jordan wore two numbers in his career, 45 and 23, and the date is 4/5/23," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "Isn't the crazy?"

"But much more importantly, it's 20 years since I met Lucy," Damon added with a laugh.

Damon and his wife began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Lucy and her daughter Alexia were at his side throughout the European shoot of his movie Ocean's Twelve. Damon and Lucy, 46, tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005.

In 2018, Lucy, who was born in Argentina and speaks fluent Spanish, shared with Vogue Australia that one of the traits Damon admired about her when they first met was that she was a mom.

"We definitely had a connection right away; it was so easy to talk to each other. We were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends," she recalled. "But I was like, 'I can't, I have a 4-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere' … and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter."

Lucy continued, "He said, 'I love that you're a mom and that's your priority.' Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

Damon's new movie Air is in theaters now.

