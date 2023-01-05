Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Have Date Night at the San Antonio Spurs v. New York Knicks Game

The couple, who wed in 2005, joined Judd Apatow and David Harbour at Madison Square Garden in New York City

By
Published on January 5, 2023 10:35 AM
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso made it a date night Wednesday at the San Antonio Spurs versus New York Knicks NBA Basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

The parents of four, who wed in 2005, were full of glee, waving and smiling for the cameras. Damon donned a black ensemble, while Barroso got in the spirit with a New York Knicks baseball cap topping off her white tank top.

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Knocked Up director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris, and Stranger Things actor David Harbour and stepdaughter Ethel, also attended the game.

Last month, the couple made a trip to Washington, D.C., for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, where Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was honored for his lifetime achievements.

Damon and Argentine-born Barroso began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was filming the comedy Stuck on You. Barroso and her daughter Alexia were at Damon's side throughout the European shoot of his 2004 movie Ocean's Twelve, which also starred Clooney.

Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball
Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Damon and Barroso tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005. In addition to Alexia, 23, the couple shares daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella.

In November, Damon and his longtime pal and Good Will Hunting costar Ben Affleck announced that they are starting a production company called Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck, 50, will be CEO of the Los Angeles–based company, while Damon will serve as chief creative officer.

The pair, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar back in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting together, are currently working on a sports drama about Nike's journey to inking its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan.

