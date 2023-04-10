Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Purchased Matching 'His and His' Jeeps After Finding Hollywood Success

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck said they "flipped a coin" to decide who would purchase a hunter green color Jeep Cherokee Sport

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 02:09 PM
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the Project Greenlight Season 4 Winning Film premiere "The Leisure Class" presented by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adaptive Studios and HBO at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon (right) and Ben Affleck (left). Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck both eyed the same major purchase when they first found success on the big screen.

While speaking with IMDb about their new movie Air recently, Affleck, 50, revealed that both he and longtime friend Damon, 52, "wanted the same car" and flipped a coin to decide which of the pair would purchase a black and green Jeep Cherokee Sport.

"It was the exact same thing actually for me and Matt, and not only that — we wanted the same car," Affleck said, after costar Chris Tucker admitted he wanted to purchase a vehicle after his early acting success.

"We both wanted to get the Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport – it was like the really dope, new truck at the time," Affleck, who directed and acted in Air, continued.

"We both wanted to get a hunter green one, so we flipped a coin and the loser got a black one and the winner got a green one," Damon noted, telling Air costar Marlon Wayans that Affleck lost the coin flip and wound up with the black Jeep.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Todd Williamson/Getty

"Then we ended up with, like, his-and-his black and green Jeep trucks," Affleck said. "And we'd always be like 'who's truck are we going to take?' because we lived together."

Damon joked that at the time, the pair said: "This is the biggest coin toss of our lives!"

The two, whose friendship dates back to to their childhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, began acting in movies in the late 1980s and early 1990s before they won an Academy Award for writing their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which they also costarred in.

Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon hold up their Oscars after winning in the Original Screenplay Category during the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium 23 March. The two won for their Original Screenplay "Good Will Hunting."
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the pair spoke with PEOPLE recently about the new movie and their enduring friendship, Damon said their bond is "everything to me," and added that his life would be "unimaginably harder" without Affleck.

"It's been really helpful to check in with Ben throughout this whole surreal process over the last 25 years. I think the shock of becoming famous is so... I mean, that messed me up for a couple years," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: How Matt Damon Relied on Friend Ben Affleck as He Came to Terms with Fame

"Because the whole world just starts to treat you differently. And so your subjective experience changes. It's like somebody rewrites your code in the Matrix, but just your code," he added,

During the interview, Affleck added that Damon's friendship "has meant the world" and shouted out members of Damon's family.

"It's not just Matt. It's Matt's dad who I adore and love enormously," the actor-director told PEOPLE. "He passed away recently. And his mom and stepdad, his brother. His kids, who just came to the premiere and made me want to burst into tears because they're so beautiful and grown up and amazing. You get to be part of somebody's whole life in that way. It's been an enormous gift."

Air is playing in theaters now.

Related Articles
Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years.
Russell Crowe Admits He's 'Slightly Jealous' About New 'Gladiator' Movie
Sydney Sweeney Shares Sweet Photos with Glen Powell From Set of Their Romantic Comedy. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3AeboPcm1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
Sydney Sweeney Smiles with Costar Glen Powell in Australia While Making Rom-Com Together
Timothee chalamet; Bob Dylan
Timothée Chalamet Will Do His Own Singing in Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic, Says Film's Director
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Believes Girlfriend Allison Hsu Will 'Definitely' Watch His New Romantic Comedy 'One True Loves'
04/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso head to brunch on Easter Sunday in New York City. The 52 year old actor and his wife hit up the perennial favorite Bubby's in Tribeca. Matt was dressed casually in a long black coat with black jeans, Adidas trainers and a large Chanel handbag. Luciana wore a long grey coat with plaid trousers and trainers. VIDEO AVAILABLE sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Celebrate Easter Over Brunch in New York City
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021.
Jeremy Renner Visits Six Flags with His 'Amazing' Family 3 Months After Snowplow Accident
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich attend the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)
Julianne Moore Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Liv's 21st Birthday: 'So Grateful to Be Your Mother'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands on Hawaii Trip After Relationship Difficulties
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
See Johnny Depp in Trailer for French Movie 'Jeanne Du Barry' Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut
Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe arrive at The Star Opening Party on October 25, 2011 in Sydney, Australia.
Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Wishes Him Happy Birthday on What Would've Been Their 20th Anniversary
Luke Hemsworth, Joseph Baena, Morgan Freeman
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Cast in Action Film with Morgan Freeman, Luke Hemsworth
Dalíland - Official Trailer | Starring Sir Ben Kingsley | Directed by Mary Harron
Ezra Miller Stars as a Young Salvador Dalí in Gripping Trailer for 'Dalíland': Watch
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner's Home Is 'Overflowing' with Family and Love as He Recovers, Says Friend (Exclusive)
Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, attend the "Shang-Chi" premiere screening on August 26, 2021 in London, England.
Simu Liu Says He Texted 'String of Emojis' to Michelle Yeoh After Her Historic Oscar Win (Exclusive)
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford Is on a Mission in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Full Trailer
Daisy Ridley Star Wars - The Force Awakens - 2015 Director: J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios USA Scene Still Fantasy Star Wars: Épisode VII - Le réveil de la Force
Daisy Ridley to Reprise Role as Rey in New 'Star Wars' Film Set After 'Rise of Skywalker': I'm 'Thrilled'