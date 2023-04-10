Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Purchased Matching 'His and His' Jeeps After Finding Hollywood Success

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck both eyed the same major purchase when they first found success on the big screen.

While speaking with IMDb about their new movie Air recently, Affleck, 50, revealed that both he and longtime friend Damon, 52, "wanted the same car" and flipped a coin to decide which of the pair would purchase a black and green Jeep Cherokee Sport.

"It was the exact same thing actually for me and Matt, and not only that — we wanted the same car," Affleck said, after costar Chris Tucker admitted he wanted to purchase a vehicle after his early acting success.

"We both wanted to get the Jeep Grand Cherokee Sport – it was like the really dope, new truck at the time," Affleck, who directed and acted in Air, continued.

"We both wanted to get a hunter green one, so we flipped a coin and the loser got a black one and the winner got a green one," Damon noted, telling Air costar Marlon Wayans that Affleck lost the coin flip and wound up with the black Jeep.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Todd Williamson/Getty

"Then we ended up with, like, his-and-his black and green Jeep trucks," Affleck said. "And we'd always be like 'who's truck are we going to take?' because we lived together."

Damon joked that at the time, the pair said: "This is the biggest coin toss of our lives!"

The two, whose friendship dates back to to their childhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts, began acting in movies in the late 1980s and early 1990s before they won an Academy Award for writing their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which they also costarred in.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

While the pair spoke with PEOPLE recently about the new movie and their enduring friendship, Damon said their bond is "everything to me," and added that his life would be "unimaginably harder" without Affleck.

"It's been really helpful to check in with Ben throughout this whole surreal process over the last 25 years. I think the shock of becoming famous is so... I mean, that messed me up for a couple years," he said.

"Because the whole world just starts to treat you differently. And so your subjective experience changes. It's like somebody rewrites your code in the Matrix, but just your code," he added,

During the interview, Affleck added that Damon's friendship "has meant the world" and shouted out members of Damon's family.

"It's not just Matt. It's Matt's dad who I adore and love enormously," the actor-director told PEOPLE. "He passed away recently. And his mom and stepdad, his brother. His kids, who just came to the premiere and made me want to burst into tears because they're so beautiful and grown up and amazing. You get to be part of somebody's whole life in that way. It's been an enormous gift."

Air is playing in theaters now.