From Childhood Friends to Oscar Winners: A Look Back at Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Hollywood Bromance

Affleck said of their instant bond, "Matt gave acting a framework, an integration into the social hierarchy at school. Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it. None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything."

Affleck said, "All of a sudden, I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."