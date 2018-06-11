Matt Bomer Celebrates an 'Early Father's Day' with Son Kit at the Tonys: 'Best Date Ever!'

Matt Bomer had the perfect companion on the 2018 Tony Awards red carpet: his 13-year-old son Kit Halls.

The teen joined parents Simon Halls and Bomer, who is currently appearing on Broadway in the play The Boys in the Band.

“Best date ever! (Sorry Simon!),” Bomer captioned a father-son shot from the event on Instagram. “Thank you @thetonyawards for a perfect night as always- and for such a great memory. #tonyawards2018.”

Earlier in the day, Bomer documented their lead-up to the Tonys with a selfie featuring Kit.

“Pre @thetonyawards lunch with this amazing guy. Love you Kit!” the actor wrote, adding the hashtags #tonys2018, #thirteen and #earlyfathersday.

Kit looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie for the awards show, while the 40-year-old actor donned a blue number by Paul Smith that coordinated with his cast mates Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons.

Bomer says that he and his husband aren’t necessarily steering their three sons — they also share 10-year-old twins Henry and Walker — away from a future in Hollywood, and that one of the boys “definitely likes to entertain” already.

“[He’s] very socially confident and has that vibe,” the actor explained to PEOPLE Now last year. “I would encourage them to do it at school, in safe environments where they can really explore the material in a way that’s not just for public consumption.”

He continued, “And then maybe when they’re 18, if that’s a choice they wanna make, they can make that choice.”