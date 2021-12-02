Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return for the upcoming fourth Matrix film, in theaters Dec. 22

Keanu Reeves Has Déjà Vu in Action-Packed New Teaser for The Matrix Resurrections

Keanu Reeves is back in the Matrix world, but something has changed.

Warner Bros. debuted a new teaser for the upcoming fourth installment in the franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections, showing Reeves' Neo experiencing déjà vu, a phenomenon that means there are changes being made in the simulated world of the Matrix.

"Maybe this isn't the story we think it is," a character says in a voiceover during the trailer, which splices footage from the original trilogy that started with the 1999 original.

Carrie-Anne Moss also returns for the new movie, reprising her character Trinity. The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and more.

Director Lana Wachowski recently told Entertainment Weekly that the plot for the new movie "exploded rather fully formed" from her imagination.

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other," she told the magazine. "The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for Matrix Resurrections. ... Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."