Matrix Resurrections Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on Their 'Joyous' 24-Year Friendship

Since meeting two decades ago during production on The Matrix, the stars have maintained a close connection and enjoyed reuniting in the new film, The Matrix Resurrections

When Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss first set foot on the Australian sets of The Matrix more than two decades ago, they had no idea how much the 1999 blockbuster would change their lives.



"I was experiencing Australian jet lag—not that jet lag is Australian, but the jet lag going from the States to Australia," Reeves, 57. "We were having coffee, looking out [at everything]. Do you remember that?"



Moss, 54, says she remembers the coffee but at the time was still in disbelief that she'd made it to set.



"I never expected to get the job," she says. "Every time I got a little farther [in the audition process], it was just like, 'If this is all it is, it's amazing.' And then as soon as I met [Keanu], that nervousness just went away."

Twenty-four years later, the longtime friends (and fellow Canadians) sat down with PEOPLE to discuss their connection and return to the big screen as virtual reality rebels Thomas "Neo" Anderson and Trinity for a fourth movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

Moss and Reeves both acknowledge being inspired by each other and feeling grateful that they've been on the Matrix journey together.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"I feel very grateful that I've spent the time that I've spent with Keanu," says Moss. "He definitely inspires me in a lot of different ways in the work. But as a human being, I feel impacted by being around him and having him as my friend. I hold that super dear to my heart, and it goes beyond the movie and what we do."



"I feel the same way about you," says Reeves. "We partner up in difficult times but also in the joyous times. You know?"



Says Moss: "I do. You have those friends that you talk to every day, and then you have those friends that you talk to years later and you're just right exactly where you were the last time you talked to them. That's what it feels like."

In talking about their fourth return to the Matrix, playing iconic characters Neo and Trinity, the actors admit that training for their very physical roles always presents a challenge.

"I don't do any [training] in my real life— maybe once in a while, but generally no," says Reeves. "So for me, it's intense to just start doing that five days a week, two to four hours a day."



"Yeah, it's kind of like your work priority of the day is training," says Moss. "Whereas if I'm working out in my real life, I'm trying to squeeze in 20 minutes between [things]. I've got my weights in the kitchen, I'm making food and I'm doing my weights."