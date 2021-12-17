Matrix Resurrections First Reactions Call Sequel 'Vividly Personal': 'It's Very Trippy and Complex'

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return for the fourth installment The Matrix Resurrections, out Thursday in theaters and on HBO Max

Social media is abuzz with first reactions to the latest Matrix movie.

Before The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max Thursday, critics began sharing their initial reviews on social media, praising the fourth installment, which is directed by Lana Wachowski and sees the return of stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss 22 years after the first film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves," tweeted IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich.

Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier said, "It brilliantly reinvents the franchise while increasing the importance of the first 3 films all while being touching, exciting and gorgeous. It's very trippy and complex, but I loved it. Can't wait to see it again and again."

Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter called it "one of the most thought-provoking blockbusters ever made since it grapples with real-world legacy. It has all the elements you want in a Matrix film, but its central love story is where it shines."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The Matrix Resurrections felt like Lana having a fast, loose, fun time remixing the existing material, and even though it's about the love story of Neo/Trinity, it's an unabashedly queer blockbuster," tweeted film critic Katie Walsh. "And what a relief to see a big huge action movie that's beautifully photographed, well lit, HAS COLORS!!! Thank you for the aesthetics, mama."

Movie critic Robert Daniels said Reeves "gives one of his best performances" in the movie. "Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick," added Daniels.

PEOPLE's Movies News Editor Nigel Smith said on Twitter that Resurrections is "more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS."