Happy Keanu Reeves Day! Fans Dub New Holiday as Matrix 4, John Wick 4 Announce Same Release Date

While the holiday season is in full swing, movie fans are already looking two years ahead at a new celebration — Keanu Reeves Day!

The 55-year-old actor who stole the internet’s hearts in 2019 with roles in Toy Story 4 and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is setting up for a big year in 2021 as he stars in Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4.

On Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced that the untitled Matrix 4 film will be released on May 21, 2021, the same day that John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to debut, as Lionsgate announced in May.

With two Reeves-filled films in theaters at the same time, fans on Twitter are dubbing the day as its own holiday, titled “Keanu Reeves day.”

“May 21, 2021 is officially Keanu Reeves day,” one user proposed.

Reeves seems to be in favor of the idea, as he commented back with a thumbs up GIF on the post.

“I thought we all agreed that every day was Keanu Reeves Day,” another user joked.

“With JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 and THE MATRIX 4 sharing a release date, motion to make May 21, 2020 a national Keanu Reeves holiday” a different fan added.

One user quipped that the release date should be called “#KeanuReeves takes all my money at the movies day.”

While Reeves took the web by storm this year, he revealed he was unaware he was named the internet’s newest boyfriend while speaking with PEOPLE at the Toy Story 4 premiere in June.

“I’ve been what?” he said when asked how he felt about the web’s obsession with him.

“That’s, uh, that’s wacky,” the actor said. “Well, the positivity’s great.”