Matrix 4 Reveals Official Title and First Look at Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in New Movie

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in action for the upcoming fourth installment of the Matrix franchise.

Warner Bros. revealed first-look footage of the upcoming blockbuster Tuesday at CinemaCon, in addition to announcing that the new chapter's official title is The Matrix: Resurrections, USA Today reports.

Footage of the highly-anticipated blockbuster revealed a first look at Reeves, 56, as Neo and Moss, 54, as Trinity, but neither of them remembers each other or their past selves.

A bearded Neo now has a blue pill dependency, as he muses to his therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) about his strange memories, until he runs into Trinity at a coffee shop.

"Have we met?" he asks, before flushing his stash and taking a red pill for a new adventure as The One.

The first look from Tuesday's CinemaCon presentation also revealed some of the mind-bending action the franchise is known for, as well as Neo facing off against a new trippier version of the White Rabbit.

Reeves previously teased that the fourth film has "a beautiful script that is a love story," as he appeared on BBC's The One Show. "It's another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action," he said in September. "All will be revealed."

After he and Moss originated their roles in 1999's The Matrix, before returning for its 2003 sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, it was announced in August 2019 that they would reunite for a fourth installment, at the helm of writer/director Lana Wachowski (who made the first three films with sister Lilly Wachowski).

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends," Lana said in a statement at the time.