Alisha Weir plays the title role and Lashana Lynch is Miss Honey in the upcoming Netflix movie Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, costarring Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson Is a Scary Miss Trunchbull in First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's Matilda the Musical

Emma Thompson is one intimidating headmistress.

The actress, 63, is unrecognizable as she takes over the role of Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alisha Weir stars as Matilda Wormwood, an avid reader with a powerful imagination and magical abilities. She attends Crunchem Hall, but quickly learns it's overseen by the villainous Trunchbull.

But there's a bright spot with inspirational teacher Miss Honey, played by Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch.

"Matilda Wormwood, criminals like you need a real lesson," Thompson tells Weir at the end of the teaser trailer, which debuted Wednesday.

Matthew Warchus directs the new movie after bringing the Tony-winning musical to life in London and on Broadway. Dennis Kelly returns to write, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matilda the Musical on Netflix Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022) | Credit: DAN SMITH/NETFLIX

An official synopsis of the movie describes it as "an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."

The cast also includes Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Dahl's Matilda was published in 1988. A movie adaptation was made in 1996, directed by and starring Danny DeVito. He played the father of Matilda, who was portrayed by Mara Wilson.

The film also starred Rhea Perlman as Matilda's mom, Embeth Davidtz as Miss Honey and Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull.

Matilda the Musical on Netflix Lashana Lynch in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022) | Credit: DAN SMITH/NETFLIX

In September, Netflix acquired the rights to the works of Dahl, who wrote other popular books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, The BFG and more.

The business move built on a 2018 partnership the streaming service made with The Roald Dahl Story Company to produce content.

Currently in the works is a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series from Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

Matilda the Musical on Netflix Poster for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022) | Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said in September, "As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."

He added, "Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base."

"Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come," Sarandos said.