Matilda Wormwood is leading the charge in the full trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

Released Thursday, the 2-minute preview from Netflix shows young Matilda (Alisha Weir) as she begins her studies at Crunchem Hall, led by the wicked headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

Interspersed with songs from the beloved stage musical, scenes show Matilda standing up to "the Trunchbull" both alone and alongside classmates, with the support (and worry) of her understanding, kind teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), who praises Matilda's "extraordinary" mind.

"That's not right!" Matilda yells at the Trunchbull at one point.

"You just said no ... to me," the latter replies sinisterly.

Emma Thompson in Matilda the Musical (2022). Dan Smith/Netflix

Other scenes show the Trunchbull taunting and torturing students, as well as Matilda bonding with Miss Honey and confiding in her about her telekinetic powers.

"Matilda, you need to be very careful!" Miss Honey says. "Miss Trunchbull, she's dangerous."

The famous moment where the Trunchbull forces a boy to eat an entire chocolate cake is then teased, as students gathered around look on nervously.

As the trailer cuts back to Matilda and Miss Honey after the latter warns of Miss Trunchbull being "dangerous," the young girl tells her teacher, "So am I."

Matthew Warchus directs the new movie after bringing the Tony-winning musical to life in London and on Broadway. Dennis Kelly returns to write, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Poster for Matilda the Musical (2022). Netflix

An official synopsis of the movie describes it as "an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."

The cast also includes Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Dahl's Matilda was published in 1988. A movie adaptation was made in 1996, directed by and starring Danny DeVito. He played the father of Matilda, who was portrayed by Mara Wilson.

The film also starred Rhea Perlman as Matilda's mom, Embeth Davidtz as Miss Honey and Pam Ferris as Miss Trunchbull.

Matilda the Musical is in theaters Dec. 9 and on Netflix Christmas Day.