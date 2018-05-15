Mary Steenburgen: Ted Danson 'Tells Me I'm Beautiful Every Single Day' After 25 Years Together

Ted Danson knows exactly how to keep wife Mary Steenburgen happy.

The Book Club actress tells PEOPLE that the Good Place actor keeps the romance alive in their 22 year marriage after 25 years together by paying her sweet compliments every day.

Steenburgen, 65, stars alongside Jane Fonda, 80, Candice Bergen, 72, and Diane Keaton, 72, in the movie, which follows as the women’s love lives are revitalized after they read the Fifty Shades of Grey series.

“He does tell me every single day of my life I’m beautiful, and I do know a lot of women live without that,” Steenburgen says. “And it does matter, someone just telling you that.”

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The two married in October 1995 after first meeting on the 1993 set of Pontiac Moon. The couple shares Steenburgen’s children from her first marriage — Lily, 37, and actor Charlie McDowell, 34 — and Danson’s two daughters from his previous marriage — Kate, 38, and Alexis, 33.

Steenburgen also opens up about the concept of beauty as she ages and admitted that people tend to compliment her more now than when she was young.

“When I was younger I was fine-looking, but I was never on magazine covers or any of that stuff,” she says. “And then as I got older, it’s like, ‘Damn, you look good.’ The unspoken part is ‘for your age.’ And I’m like, ‘Thank you, I’ll take it.’ ”

Book Club is in theaters Friday.