Mary Steenburgen Remembers Betty White After Her Death: She 'Radiated Joy and Gratitude'

Mary Steenburgen is paying tribute to Betty White.

The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.

In a statement exclusively to PEOPLE, Steenburgen, 68, honored the late actress, who she starred alongside in the 2009 romantic comedy film The Proposal. (Steenburgen starred as Ryan Reynolds' mother in the film, while White portrayed his grandmother.)

"Betty White radiated joy and gratitude and was enthusiastically a lover of animals, laughter, life and people. In that order," Steenburgen says. "I used to stare at her in the mornings in makeup trailer when she wasn't looking. Trying to breathe in her magic. I'm doing that today."

Added Steenburgen: "[I] hope every animal in Heaven is there waiting for her."

The actress recently spoke with PEOPLE about White ahead of what would have been the latter's 100th birthday. Steenburgen was one of the numerous former costars of White's to share sentiments about her for the cover story featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Betty White's passing. We are honored that she recently chose to work with PEOPLE to celebrate her extraordinary life and career," PEOPLE's editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford said.

In the interview, Steenburgen said White "puts out so much light into the world," but the TV legend "loves to throw her little F-bombs around and does it with this beautifully dimpled smile."

Steenburgen's husband Ted Danson — who worked alongside White to support ocean conservation — noted that he even takes lessons from the star on "how to live." He said: "It's not like she's just a bubbly, joyful person. She wakes up every day and chooses to be that way. I think she leads a very purposeful life."

Following the news of White's death, other stars also shared tributes to the beloved actress.

"The world looks different now," wrote Reynolds, 45, who had fostered a loving relationship with White over the years. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."

White's Hot in Cleveland costar Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on social media.

"Rest in peace, sweet Betty," Bertinelli, 61, wrote. "My God, how bright heaven must be right now."