Mary Steenburgen Posts 'Loving' Selfie with 'Dreamboat' Husband Ted Danson for 25th Anniversary

Mary Steenburgen is gushing over her "dreamboat" husband, Ted Danson, after 25 years of marriage.

On Wednesday night, the Book Club actress, 67, posted a cozy, smiley selfie with her Good Place star hubby, 72, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. In the photo caption, Steenburgen pointed out a slight gaffe in the couple's selfie: a "big ass piece of salad" in Danson's teeth, which she said couldn't thwart his "legendary beauty."

"Happy 25th Anniversary! This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet loving anniversary photo but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is," Steenburgen wrote on the sweet Instagram snapshot.

"Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days," she continued. "You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world. True, that is a big ass piece of salad but even that doesn’t mar your legendary beauty."

"I can’t believe how lucky I am. Happy Anniversary, Ted. Love, Mary," she concluded the post.

Steenburgen and Danson tied the knot in October 1995 after first meeting on the 1993 set of Pontiac Moon. “[Our love] just gets more profound and deeper as we go through the blessings and joys, but also the hurdles, of life together,” Steenburgen previously told PEOPLE. “He is my partner in the deepest sense of the word in this life.”

Steenburgen also told PEOPLE back in 2018 that Danson’s small gestures mean the most to her in their relationship.

“He is just kind to me every single day,” she said at the time. “If he has an early call, I try to get up while it’s still dark and make him coffee and send him off and he does the same for me. I think it’s those little kindnesses that completely make up our life that are so appreciated.”

“I could care less about things like Valentine’s Day because literally the appreciation for what I do for him and the way he nurtures me as a woman, as an artist, as an actor, as a songwriter and his celebration of who I am makes me free to fly and be who I am,” she added. “And I hope I do that for him.”

The actress said Danson keeps their romance alive years later by paying her sweet compliments on a daily basis. “He does tell me every single day of my life I’m beautiful, and I do know a lot of women live without that,” Steenburgen said. “And it does matter, someone just telling you that.”

Back in May, Steenburgen took a moment to honor her husband on Instagram, posting a photo of him smiling in a garden with the caption: "I took this this morning. And there are MANY more important things to think about but....in case you are wondering.....still handsome."