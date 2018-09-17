The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Finally Here! Watch Emily Blunt Sing and Soar to New Heights

Supercallifragilisticexpialidocious, indeed!

The first full trailer for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns has finally landed, and fans might have to watch it twice to catch all the fantastical details.

The classic children’s story is hitting the big screen once again with British actress Emily Blunt taking over Julie Andrews’ iconic role as the beloved, magical nanny. While this second rendition will certainly benefit from improvements in computer animation since the 1964 version, this new trailer — which dropped on Good Morning America Monday — suggests the film will be filled with vintage fun.

In the preview, Blunt, 35, makes an epic entrance when one of the next generation of Bankses is playing outside in Depression-era London.

“I was flying a kite and it got caught on a nanny!” he squeals with delight as his father Michael (Ben Whishaw) and aunt Jane (Emily Mortimer) — Mary’s original charges — look at her in shock.

Within moments, Blunt’s Poppins is reminding the now-grown Michael and Jane of their manners, surprising the children with her levitating umbrella and weaving cartoon magic into their home.

In a particularly heartfelt moment, Angela Lansbury, who has a minor role in the flick as the Balloon Lady, tells Michael — who’s skeptical about the “nonsense” Poppins brings with her — “You’ve forgotten what it’s like to be a child.”

Earlier this year, Blunt discussed what makes her take on the famous babysitter different, telling PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle, “My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain… I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great.”

The A Quiet Place actress added, “I did not watch the original during the process of making it. I had seen it as a kid but I didn’t watch the details of it all because I had to do my version of her… It was just joyous.”

The seriously all-star cast also includes Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep (who appears at the end of the trailer in a red wig!), Harry Potter‘s Julie Walters and Dick Van Dyke.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie hits theaters on Dec. 19.