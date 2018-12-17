Watch the Mary Poppins Returns Red Carpet Premiere Live from New York City

placeholder
Maria Mercedes Lara
December 17, 2018 06:30 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Join PeopleTV live on the red carpet at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere in New York City on Monday night. See stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke arrive to the glitzy screening and catch our hosts as they interview many more stars from the red carpet.

You can watch the livestream above starting at 7 p.m. ET or tune in on Facebook, Twitter or the PeopleTV streaming app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Go inside Mary Poppins Returns with People’s The Practically Perfect Guide to Mary Poppins special edition, including exclusive photos and interviews with Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep & many more, available on Amazon and on newsstands now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.