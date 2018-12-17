Watch the Mary Poppins Returns Red Carpet Premiere Live from New York City

Join PeopleTV live on the red carpet at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere in New York City on Monday night. See stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke arrive to the glitzy screening and catch our hosts as they interview many more stars from the red carpet.

You can watch the livestream above starting at 7 p.m. ET or tune in on Facebook, Twitter or the PeopleTV streaming app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

