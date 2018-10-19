Mary Poppins Returns Stars Lin Manuel-Miranda and Emily Blunt Sing Aladdin's "Whole New World"

Mary Poppins meets Aladdin!

While promoting the upcoming sequel of the 1964 classic, Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda broke out into song — from another beloved Disney film.

The actress, 35, and the Hamilton creator, 38, belted “A Whole New World,” and Blunt even let Miranda take the role of Jasmine.

“No, you’re the princess,” she tells him in a video posted on Disney Studios’ Instagram on Thursday.

The two also teamed up for a snippet of “Moments in the Woods” from Into the Woods, in which Blunt appeared as the Baker’s Wife.

Miranda showed Aladdin some more love in a solo video in which he mashed up the movie’s “One Jump Ahead” with songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Mulan.

He also paid homage to some of Disney’s greatest villains with a compilation of “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Cruella de Vil,” “Hellfire” and “Be Prepared.”

When Mary Poppins Returns opens in December, though, Miranda will play just one role: Jack, a lamplighter who “apprenticed under Dick Van Dyke‘s character from the original movie. (Van Dyke, 92, also returns in the forthcoming installment.) Miranda’s duet partner Blunt stars as the titular Mary Poppins.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Blunt Says Her Version of Mary Poppins Is ‘Hilarious and Incredibly Rude’

“Really this is my version of her,” Blunt told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in an episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV). “I did not watch the original during the process of making it. I had seen it as a kid but I didn’t watch the details of it all because I had to do my version of her.”

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Dec. 19.