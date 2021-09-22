The film will be made available as Disney celebrates the two-year anniversary of its streaming service with Disney+ Day

Marvel's Shang-Chi Will Be Available for All Disney+ Subscribers in November

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will soon be available to Disney+ subscribers.

Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service with Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov. 12 — when it will release the popular film to all subscribers. (Jungle Cruise will also be made available to subscribing audiences.)

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, called the upcoming event "a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company" in a press release on Tuesday.

SHANG-CHI Credit: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi hit theaters with a bang over Labor Day weekend, according to Deadline, raking in an estimated $139.7 million during its global opening weekend.

On the day of Shang-Chi's premiere in the United States, lead actor Simu Liu penned a heartfelt message to those that participated in the making of the historic film on Instagram.

Simu Liu Credit: Ryan Emberley/Getty

"The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story," Liu, 32, wrote alongside some fan art by Jarvis Kim, "that is the gift that [director Destin Daniel Cretton] and @marvelstudios has bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak."

He later added, "I've said before that this film will change the world. A smile where there wasn't one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we reach out and touch even one person, then aren't all of our lives better for it?"

After Shang-Chi's uber-successful debut, Liu returned to Instagram to troll critics that did not have faith in the film.

Simu Liu attends the UK premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at The Curzon Mayfair on August 26, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty