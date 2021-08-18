Marvel's Shang-Chi Gets Glowing First Reactions: 'Full of Heart, Actions, Laughs'

Simu Liu stars in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, out September 3

Seems like Marvel fans might have a new favorite hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

First reactions for the movie hit Twitter earlier this week, with critics overwhelmingly praising Marvel's latest outing.

"Really, really loved #ShangChi. It's full of heart, action, laughs, thrills & more. You couldn't tell, but I was smiling under my mask the whole time. I wasn't alone—it was the liveliest crowd I've sat with in a while. So many thoughts, but the main one now: Go see this movie," Entertainment Weekly's Tim Leong wrote.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis thought it showed the best of Marvel: "This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we've never seen from the MCU before!"

Though Davis also warned audiences that it's "Darker than expected," he also said the film is "loads of fun."

Other viewers pointed to how important family is as a central plot to the film.

"#ShangChi is fun, emotional and an all-around joy to experience. Family is a big running theme throughout and the cast shines bright," wrote Entertainment Tonight's Philiana Ng.

"There are two specific fight sequences in #ShangChi that were so beautiful to watch they were like intricately choreographed dances. (All the action stuff was great, for the record.) But that was a particular highlight. I feel like you'll know when you see the movie," she teased.

The breakout star seems to be leading man Simu Liu, along with Awkwafina making her superhero movie debut.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I've seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi," wrote WeLiveEntertainment Scott Menzel.

Shang-Chi's character first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973. He was trained as a martial-arts assassin by his father, the villain Fu Manchu, but rebelled against his father's lessons and became a hero.

The response to the first trailer — which debuted on Liu's birthday in April — was "nuts," the actor told PEOPLE the following month.

"People were really excited, and I think there's a real hunger for more diverse stories to be told," Liu added. "It's particularly in the space of superheroes and all that. I really do think it's about time, and I can't wait for September 3rd to come."