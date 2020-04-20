Marvel’s Shang-Chi Director Shares First Cast Photo Taken Right Before COVID-19 Delays

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

These soon-to-be Marvel superheroes were living it up together prior to social distancing putting their production on hold.

On Saturday, Destin Daniel Cretton, who is directing the upcoming addition to the Avengers movie universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a night out with the cast. In the black-and-white photo, Cretton, 41, takes the selfie as Awkwafina, Simu Liu and Tony Leung smile for the camera.

“Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simuliu & the legend Tony Leung,” the filmmaker captioned the snapshot on Instagram. “This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face.”

The first Asian-led film for Marvel, Shang-Chi is on track for a May 2021 release date as the studio readjusted its slate of forthcoming releases due to movie theater closures amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Variety, filming for Shang-Chi began in February in Australia and was put on an indefinite hold in March. Cretton — who most recently directed Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy — decided to self-isolate since he had recently welcomed his second child.

In a message to fans on March 16, Cretton reflected on the widespread pandemic and urged everyone to practice social distancing.

“People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “… No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier. Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home.”

He added: “Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet.”

Meanwhile, the film’s lead actor, Liu, 31, has maintained his superhero physique by keeping up with his workout routines while in isolation. Liu documented the fitness regimen on social media, showcasing his at-home collection of Marvel pillows.

“A lot of people are asking me to drop the Marvel quarantine workout… so here you go! Hope you’re all staying as active as I am!!” he captioned a humorous clip on Twitter, which showed the star prepping to lift weights but instead sitting down to play video games.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings is currently scheduled for a May 7, 2021, release date.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.