Watch Salma Hayek Crack Up Her Eternals Costars in Hilarious Gag Reel

The behind-the-scenes gag reel of Marvel's Eternals also shows a glimpse of Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt filming their end-credits scene together

Even an Eternal can break character now and again.

In an all-new gag reel from behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' Eternals, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the star-studded cast laughs with each other as they flub lines and ad-lib.

Salma Hayek, for one, gets playful with costar Richard Madden in one snowy forest scene, saying to him while filming, "Where the f--- are you taking me?" to which Madden, 35, laughs and says, "Just keep walking."

Another scene with the two of them, this time on a porch, finds Hayek, 55, being hard on herself for a line delivery. "That was s---," she says with a sigh as Madden has a chuckle. Hayek then jokes in front of the cast on another take, "Let me do it the right way now."

eternals Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The laugh-out-loud gag reel also shows a glimpse of Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt filming their surprise cameos that came in an end-credits scene, plus Kit Harington struggling to pronounce Thanos with his character's accent, taking several attempts to speak it.

The film — available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday — also stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok and Lia McHugh. Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao.