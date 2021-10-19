Marvel's Eternals Called 'Shocking' and a 'Masterpiece' in Glowing First Reactions

Eternals is still weeks away from its November release, but early reviews indicate the Marvel film is set to be a hit.

Following the Eternals premiere at L.A.'s El Capitan Theatre Monday, social media reactions began to trickle in with initial reviews of the superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

Full reviews will be published starting Sunday when the embargo is lifted, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but film critics and others who saw a screening of the film were allowed to share their reactions to Eternals Monday night.

Marvel Eternals Credit: Marvel Studios

"Eternals is a whole lot of movie," wrote Marvel podcaster Brandon Davis. "It's shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks."

Erik Davis, who works for film sites Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, called the film "spectacularly weird" and "rich," writing, "It's honestly refreshing. There's a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful."

Film critic Scott Medelson was less impressed with the film, telling his followers he thought Eternals "flirts with being 'just a superhero movie' but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue [sic]," adding, "At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes."

Eternals tells the story of the titular group of superheroes secretly living on Earth who re-join together to fight the Deviants and keep humans safe from evil.