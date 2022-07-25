Marvel Unveils Real-Life Infinity Stones Collection Worth $25 Million

The six stones, inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are housed in a custom-made gauntlet just like the one Thanos (Josh Brolin) wears in the movies

Marvel fans can be just like Thanos — for a whopping $25 million.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Marvel announced that it has partnered with East Continental Gems to launch a special collection of gemstones that resemble the supervillain's Infinity Stones. The stones are even housed in a custom-made Infinity Gauntlet like the one Thanos (Josh Brolin) famously wears in the movies.

Marvel Entertainment shared the news on Twitter with its 15.4 million followers following the collection's debut. "One of the rarest collectibles debuted earlier today at #MarvelSDCC: The Infinity Collection of Gemstones by @ECGEMSOFFICIAL," the account Tweeted. "The collection consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe and totals over 150 carats!"

"East Continental Gems, purveyors of some of nature's most precious stones, have unearthed otherworldly jewels deep within our planet's core to bring Marvel's Infinity Stones to life," reads the East Continental Gems website. "Their natural properties have a bewitching quality in which luminosity and brilliance set their surroundings aglow."

Photos of each gem — including the custom-made gauntlet — can be found on ECG's website in its MARVEL X ECG gallery.

Each of the six gemstones represents a facet of our universe. "The Infinity Collection of Gemstones consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul," Marvel's website reports. "Each of the Infinity Stones are remnants of singularities that predated the Universe."

The Time Stone is made of Colombian emerald, likely "mined at the turn of the century," and comes in at close to 23 carats. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the Time Stone's special power is time manipulation — including places beyond time.

The Space Stone is made of sapphire from Madagascar and is over 30 carats. In the MCU, the Space Stone allows its user to be transported to any location and move throughout different realities and planes — defying "the laws of physics or magical barriers," Marvel describes.

The Reality Stone, which is over 15 carats, is made of ruby from Mozambique. In the MCU, the Reality Stone has the power to make concepts, visions and other ideas come to life universally. It has the power to manifest pretty much anything into existence — a power us mortals could only dream of.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) "Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018 Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) | Credit: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The oval-shaped Power Stone is made of natural amethyst and is over 35 carats. In the MCU, the Power Stone has the ability to manipulate all forms of energy and enhance its user's durability and strength, which could come in handy in the midst of a battle. But the stone's real power comes from the way it interacts with the other five stones.

The Soul Stone is made of Spessartite and, like the Power Stone, comes in at more than 35 carats. In the MCU, the Soul Stone is the predecessor of the five other stones and can manipulate a person's soul and control life and death.

At nearly 35 carats, the Mind Stone is made of yellow diamond. In the MCU, the Mind Stone can enhance its user's mind — including powers such as telepathy and telekinesis — and can combine with the Power Stone to grant access to all minds in existence simultaneously.