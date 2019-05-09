Marvel Is Unveiling a Post-Avengers: Endgame Movie Lineup This Summer, Disney Chief Says

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame are below.

What happens after Avengers: Endgame?

This is the question most Marvel fans have been wondering since Endgame obliterated box office records. The Avengers saga concluded with the return of beloved characters, but it was also bittersweet as other characters said their farewells.

But where does Marvel go from there?

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted on Wednesday that Marvel Studios will unveil its next slate of films sometime this summer, according to Variety.

While Iger, 68, didn’t give specific details as to when the lineup will be revealed, or which superheroes will be featured, he did say Endgame gave clues as to what the future of the MCU looked like.

“There are huge opportunities. There are many, many different directions that we can go,” Iger said. “There are more possibilities beyond [Avengers: Endgame].”

While the upcoming slate may be revealed late this summer, some Marvel films are already in the works including the first Asian-American led film Shang-Chi as well as The Eternals, which is rumored to star Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

Avengers: Endgame has broken box office records, earning an estimated $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office and becoming the second-highest grossing movie of all time after 2009’s Avatar. The film debunked Titanic from its second place ranking.

James Cameron, who directed both Avatar and Titanic, congratulated Marvel on Wednesday for its success.

“To Kevin [Feige] and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic,” Cameron tweeted. “It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

The Oscar winner will be back in the race to break records in 2021 when Avatar 2 debuts in theaters. From there, more Avatar sequels are slated for release in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.