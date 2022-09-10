Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan Announced to Lead Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Cast of Anti-Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new super team on the scene.

During Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan will lead the upcoming installment Thunderbolts as their respective anti-heroes Black Widow, aka Yelena Belova and the Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes.

The cast is rounded out by David Harbour (as Red Guardian/Alexei Shostakov), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Wyatt Russell (as U.S. Agent/John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (as Ghost/Ava Starr) and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov).

The Thunderbolts are Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad, a team of supervillains contracted by the government.

Stan, 40, Harbour, 47, Russell, 36, Louis-Dreyfus, 61, and John-Kamen, 33, appeared at the D23 Expo to celebrate the news, along with director Jake Schreier. Pugh, 26, who is currently filming Dune: Part Two, made a virtual appearance with a pre-recorded video greeting.

"I am so gutted that I'm not there in person to say hi, but I am unbelievably excited to be joining this cast," she said in the clip. "So please, from me, can you show a lot of love to my cast mates?"

Louis-Dreyfus gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes, sharing a selfie from the red carpet with Russell and Stan. "Here we go!" she wrote in the caption, before teasing her 1.5 million followers with a video from backstage.

Harbour also celebrated the news on Instagram with a photo of Red Guardian's Funko POP! bobblehead and a selfie in front of a Thunderbolt carnival ride. "I missed him so much," he wrote in the caption.

Filming for Thunderbolts is set to begin early next year with a July 26, 2024 premiere date, according to Variety.