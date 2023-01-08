Marvel Stars Wish Superhero Cohort Jeremy Renner Happy Birthday amid His Hospital Recovery

Jeremy Renner got some birthday love to lift his spirits as he continues to recover in the intensive care unit after getting injured in a snowplow accident.

The Avengers actor spent his 52nd birthday on Saturday in the hospital with his medical ICU team and family, but received plenty of love via social media from MCU pals and fans.

His Captain America buddy Chris Evans posted a birthday shoutout to his fellow superhero cohort, along with a black and white photo of the two at a movie premiere, smiling at each other.

"Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way ❤️," Evans wrote on his Instagram Story.

Renner's Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld shared a birthday message in the form of a video on her Instagram Story, which showed the two Marvel stars cracking each other up while trying to film a promo for the Disney+ series. "HBD Friend," she wrote with the post.

The Base Chicago, a youth academic and athletics program that Renner has worked with in the past, also posted a cute video of the children in the program holding up signs that spell "Renner" and waving their arms as they sang along to 50 Cent's lyrics, "Go shawty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday."

"Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🍰🎉🎁🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ to @jeremyrenner 😊🙏🏽👍🏽 Sending our ❤️ #thebaseway💪🙌⚾️📚🙏🏽❤️," the group captioned the video.

The video moved Renner who shared it on his page and commented under the clip, "I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you 🙏. You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

On New Year's day, Renner's reps confirmed to PEOPLE that he was "in critical but stable condition" after a snowplow accident.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared more details in a press conference Tuesday saying, Renner had gotten his PistenBully, a large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in order to help a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the snow.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' by 14,300-Lb. Snowplow in 'Tragic Accident,' Says Sheriff

After the task was accomplished, he got out of the vehicle to speak to his family member when "the PistenBully started to roll." Balaam said Renner attempted "to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully" to stop it, but instead got run over.

Ever since the incident, several of his co-stars have sent him well wishes during his recovery, including his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, 55, who wrote on Instagram, "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steinfeld, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "Come on partner!!! Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery."

Additional stars like Evangeline Lilly, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Heidi Klum, Jimmy Fallon, Isla Fisher and Orlando Bloom also wished Renner well under an Instagram photo he posted in the hospital.