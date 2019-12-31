Who Needs Bumble? Marvel's Simu Liu Asks Out Sharon Stone After She's Booted from Dating App

Not everyone needs dating apps.

Hours after actress Sharon Stone tweeted that Bumble, an online dating service, blocked her profile, Marvel actor Simu Liu made his move.

“Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now?” Liu replied to Stone.

Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 30, 2019

Liu, 30, is set to be Marvel’s next big star. The Chinese-Canadian actor will portray the superhero Shang-Chi in the next phase of movies, starting with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In her original tweet, Stone, 61, explained how she was booted from the service after other users seemed to doubt her profile was real.

“I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account. 👁👁 Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” she tweeted. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝”

The New Pope star then shared a screenshot of the message she received upon logging on to the app, with the headline: “You’ve been blocked.”

“We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated,” read the memo. “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Bumble representative Clare O’Connor later replied to Stone’s tweet, writing that the team was working on restoring her dating profile.

“Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble editorial director here. We’re on the case,” wrote O’Connor. “Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive. We’ll get back to you ASAP. 💛”

O’Connor explained that the situation was resolved and that Stone could resume swiping.

“AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling!” she tweeted. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝”

The next day, Stone once again tweeted that she still couldn’t access her account, claiming Bumble erased her profile. But the dating service quickly replied to her tweet with instructions on how to get back on.

“Don’t worry; your original account is still live! Try logging out and signing back in with your phone number,” the tweet read.