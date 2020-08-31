Marvel Entertainment shared a heartbreaking video to honor the actor, who died Friday at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer

Marvel Shares Heartbreaking Video to Honor Chadwick Boseman: 'You Will Always Be Our King'

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel family is mourning the death of the Black Panther star.

On Sunday, Marvel Entertainment shared a heartbreaking video to honor the actor, who died Friday at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"You will always be our King," the company captioned its video on Twitter, which features appearances from many of Boseman's Marvel costars, including Lupita Nyong'o, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Angela Bassett and Michael B. Jordan.

Speaking of her Black Panther costar, Nyong'o says in the video, "What doesn't Chadwick bring to the character? I think he wore the crown with dignity."

Jordan, who says he's known Boseman since he was 17, says, "I just think he did an incredible job being true to the character."

Evans, his costar in a number of Avengers films, calls Boseman "a powerhouse." "There's this almost internal nobility," he praises.

"He's such a soulful actor and so professional, so present," adds Johansson. "He's awesome and his presence onset raises the stakes for everybody."

Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and over the past four years it progressed to stage IV.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

In addition to his starring role in the blockbuster Marvel movies, Boseman is also known for portraying several historical figures, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up.

Boseman spoke about the impact of Black Panther in 2018, and became emotional when discussing his relationship with two young fans who died of cancer before the movie was released.

"To a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you’re like, this can’t mean that much to them," he said. "But seeing how the world has taken this on, I realize they anticipated something great. Thinking back now to when I was a kid, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy I was gonna get a chance to experience, or a video game, I did live life waiting for those moments. It put me back in the mind of being a kid and feeling those two boys’ anticipation of this movie."

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared a heartbreaking statement following Boseman's death, calling the late actor an "epic firework display."