Marvel Reacts to Avatar Beating Avengers: Endgame for Highest-Grossing Film: 'We Love You 3000'

No hard feelings here!

Over the weekend, Avatar reclaimed its place in film history as the highest-grossing movie of all time, beating out Avengers: Endgame. Avatar, which previously held the prestigious record until the Marvel film dethroned it in 2019, was recently re-released in China, which brought its gross total up.

The James Cameron-directed film now has a total gross of an estimated $2.802 billion while Endgame has an estimated $2.797 billion, according to Deadline. Both films are owned by Disney.

Avatar initially took the coveted top spot in 2010 when it surpassed Cameron's 1997 film Titanic, the outlet reported.

Following news of the exciting feat, Avatar producer Jon Landau shared a statement, according to Deadline. "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support," Landau said.

"We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come," he added.

Marvel Studios also congratulated Cameron, Landau and Avatar in their own respective tweet, alongside an animated GIF. "Congratulations to @JimCameron, @JonLandau, and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown!" the media conglomerate tweeted. "We love you 3000."

The Russo Brothers — Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo — who directed Endgame, also shared their own congratulatory remarks, posting a fan-made image that combined the Avengers and Avatar film logos.

"Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron," the duo wrote from their joint account, also tagging the artist behind the creative artwork.