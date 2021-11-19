Marvel President Teases 'Top Secret' Non-Black Widow-Related Project with Scarlett Johansson

Kevin Feige attended the American Cinematheque honor for Johansson on Thursday in Beverly Hills where he revealed the two were working on a new Marvel project together

Kevin Feige is teasing a new project with Scarlett Johansson.

The Marvel Studios head attended the American Cinematheque honor for Johansson, 36, at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday night where he made a speech, calling the actress "an enormously talented storyteller."

"We already are working with Scarlett on another not, non-Black Widow-related top secret that Marvel Studios is producing," he said.

Calling Johansson "a very, very smart producer," Feige, 48, continued, "Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber from those epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in Iron Man 2, to the around the world press tour for Avengers Endgame, to partnering with you as a producer on Black Widow."

"Working with you, Scarlett has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. Thank you for everything. Congratulations. You're of course a real-life superhero."

Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney in late July, claiming the company breached her contract when it released this summer's blockbuster Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time that it was released in movie theaters.

Scarlett Johansson Iron Man 2 Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow | Credit: Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actress and Disney reached a settlement in September, although the details were not disclosed.

Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter at the event the lawsuit "was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration."

"I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," said Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost four months ago. She is also mom to daughter Rose, 7.

She continued, "In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood."

"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family," she told THR.

The actress also teased she was "already in the thick of it" on projects like Tower of Terror at Disney and "some other projects that we're working on."