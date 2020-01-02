Marvel President Says LGBTQ Characters Will 'Absolutely' Appear in Future Superhero Movies

Marvel films are poised to soon become a lot more diverse.

During an event on Saturday at the New York Film Academy, Marvel president and CEO Kevin Feige was asked about plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “specifically the T, trans characters,” according to NBC News.

“Yes, absolutely. Yes,” Feige, 46, said. “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Feige previously confirmed that a character in the upcoming The Eternals will be gay, marking the first superhero with an LGBTQ storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He’s married, he’s got a family and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told Good Morning America of the character at the D23 Expo in California.

It’s unclear to which character Feige is referring, though there are several possibilities among the star-studded cast, who appear as an immortal alien race sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will play Dane Whitman, while his former costar Richard Madden will play Ikaris. Other possibilities include Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh.

Feige’s announcement means that Tessa Thompson’s Thor character Valkyrie will no longer be the first with an LGBTQ storyline in a Marvel movie, as Thor 4: Love and Thunder hits screens in November 2021 and The Eternals is out in November 2020.

Thompson told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con in July that Valkyrie, who recently inherited the crown of Asgard from Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, was on a mission to find herself a wife.

“First of all, as new King, she needs to find her queen, so that will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted,” Thompson said.