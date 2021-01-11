Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Says Black Panther 2 Will 'Honor and Respect' Chadwick Boseman

The world of Wakanda will be the focus of Black Panther 2 following star Chadwick Boseman's death.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke with Deadline about all of the upcoming projects in the Marvel cinematic universe, including the sequel to the 2018 hit movie. Feige hinted at what the sequel will focus on after the studio previously announced it wouldn't be recasting the role of T'Challa/Black Panther.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story," Feige said. "We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa. [Director and writer] Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Last month, Feige announced during Disney's Investor Day that to honor Boseman, who died in August after a private cancer battle, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero will not be recast.

Instead, the sequel will "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."

Coogler is returning to write and direct Black Panther II, which will be released on July 8, 2022.

In November, executive producer Victoria Alonso said that Boseman's character will not be rendered digitally, either.

"There's only one Chadwick, and he's no longer with us," Alonso said. "Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we're taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest."

"Chadwick wasn't only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history," she added.