Avengers: Endgame Directors Say Marvel Will Reveal One of Its Characters Is Gay in Upcoming Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding — and that includes revealing some characters are gay.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the revelation on EW Morning Live suggesting that the character is one that fans already know.

The news arose when hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw asked Joe about his cameo as a grieving gay man in a therapy session including Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

“It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened at the end of Infinity War,” Joe said.

His role also happened to make history in the MCU, with Joe emphasizing his character was the first “openly gay” one in the film franchise.

“There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” Joe said.

Avengers: Endgame ©Marvel Studios 2019

RELATED: One of the Major Avengers: EndgameDeaths Almost Went to Another Character

When Shaw asked him if there were other gay characters, Joe said, “We’re going to find out!”

“There’s a gay character coming up in one of their films. Kevin [Feige, producer] will make that announcement, I’m sure, pretty soon,” he added.

In June 2018, Feige revealed there would be two gay characters in future Marvel films.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

“Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” Feige elaborated on the LGBTQ characters while speaking to Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist.

Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame, said her character is bisexual in a tweet made in October 2017.

RELATED: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Share Avengers: Endgame Behind-the-Scenes Posts as Spoiler Ban Lifts

“She’s bi,” Thompson wrote. “And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!”

Despite her statement, Valkyrie’s sexuality hasn’t been discussed or shown onscreen — and Marvel could decide to surprise fans in revealing which characters identify as part of the LGBTQ community.